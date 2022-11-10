Powerball fever has ended for now as a lucky bloke in California took home that $2 billion jackpot. That doesn't keep us from dreaming of what we'd do if we were so lucky as to win a huge lottery jackpot. Personally, I'd want to have my own little kingdom where I could separate myself from the world. That's where this 20 acre ranch in Whitney, Texas would be a nice purchase, or in this case, an auction win.

Property Details

Pecan Bluff Ranch is located along the Brazos River in Central Texas. In total, the ranch is about 20 acres with Iron Spring Creek running through the property. There are two homes on the property, one called Creek House with the other called River House. Six bedrooms and six bathrooms are spread amongst the two homes. There is also a pool and hot tub attached to one home.

Third Building Built for Entertainment

A third building is on the property that would make this area more suited for an Airbnb type rental. In that building is a full bar with dance floor and several arcade style games. Like I said above, this would most likely be a win-a-bunch-of-money-in-the-lottery purchase. More likely, I see a company swooping in to purchase this area for corporate events or other large gatherings.

Property Is Up for Auction

The property was once up for sale for around the $5 million mark but didn't sell and is now going up for auction with no reserve on Friday, November 18, 2022. You can check out full details on the home through Platinum Luxury Auctions and take our virtual tour below:

