The Chandelier In This Texarkana Home Will Definitely Wow Any House Guest

When people are in the market to purchase a home, they're looking for something unique. That one thing that sets the house apart from every other house on the street. It can be some kind of eye-catching architecture outside or something eye-catching on the inside of the home.

There is a home in Texarkana that's on the market right now that has a couple of unique features that will leave prospective buyers stunned and gawking over the beauty of such amenities. To begin with, the Mediterranean-style home will make you feel like you just walked onto an estate in Greece, Italy, or even Monaco. From the stately arches at the front entrance to the stone fence that lines the front of the house, you'll feel like you've been transported to another county, but you actually still in Texarkana!

The estate is full of attention to detail elements.

Walking into this stately home you'll be hit by the splendid beauty of the ironwork that lines the staircases up to the second floor and the second-floor railing. As your eyes follow up the stairs, you'll be completely stunned by the chandelier that hangs down nearly to the ceiling of the first floor. The chandelier is hung from the hand-painted ceiling. This is one of the crown jewels of the property.

Among the more than 9,000 square feet of this home lies the master closet. Yes, you're always checking to see if there's enough closet space and I do believe this house will have enough because the closet features a spiral staircase that leads up the second floor of the closet. There is so much more to this home that has been treated with travertine and hand-scraped hickory hardwood floors.

Even the horses have a state-of-the-art equestrian center.

If you're into the equestrian lifestyle and have some horses, this property has the perfect place for you and the horses. The 7000 square foot workshop with upscale guest quarters and horse stalls will have anyone feeling like a celebrity.

There is plenty of acreages to do just about anything you can imagine.

So the 9000 sq. ft. house and 7000 sq. ft. workshop are sitting on over 150 acres of northeast Texas real estate. The property has about 17 acres manicured and the remainder is a mixture of pastures and some heavy timber. If you're falling in love with this place, hopefully, you can cover the nearly $4,000,000.00 price tag that comes with it.

