Mature Trees Around This Cascades Home In Tyler, Texas Gives It Privacy

There's something about purchasing a new home and then there's something different about purchasing an established home. Homeowners know both homes come with pros can cons. I tend to like new things, but there is something to be said about a home that has an established footing in the neighborhood thanks to its trees and landscaping.

While my interests had me just simply looking at homes online last night, I ran across this 'just listed' property in Tyler in The Cascades subdivision on the city's west side. What caught my attention was an ariel shot of the home that showed off all the mature trees that surround this house within this neighborhood. There is just something about a home that is surrounded by mature trees.

Trees provide shade, can cut down on your electric bill and provide privacy from your neighbors too! Many new homes in our area simply come with a sodded yard and no trees. These new homes are nice, but this place on Stewart Dr. in Tyler looks amazing. It sits on a little more than a half-acre lot and comes with all the expectations that a million-and-a-half dollar home should come with.

For me, the trees sold me on this house.

It's rather large too, nearly 6000 sq. ft., it has a three-car garage, five bedrooms, five and a half baths, a couple of living spaces, dining areas, and a sprawling kitchen. As with a home of this magnitude and in this price range, of course, there is a media/entertainment room, pool and hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and fireplace. It's gotta have those things! Another interesting thing about this home is that it's flanked on the backside by a green belt area which gives you more outdoor area and privacy.

The funny thing is the more I write about this home, the more I want to move right on in!

