(Tyler, Texas) - There's a bit of fun in picking up a Texas Lottery scratch off from time to time. You could easily turn that $20 into $10,000. You could also lose that $20 after five minutes of scratching.

Where it really gets risky is ponying up the dough to get an expensive ticket. A $50 ticket could easily turn into a million dollar win. You could also lose that $50. Same goes for a $100 ticket.

A $20 Million Jackpot on a $100 Scratch Off Ticket

As of this writing (October 15, 2025) there is one $100 Texas Lottery scratch off ticket that has a $20 million jackpot still available to win, $20 Million Supreme (texaslottery.com). In total, that ticket had four total jackpots. Three lucky souls have scratched off that prize with one more lucky soul that could take home the remaining jackpot.

It would probably be a good idea to scour those scratch off ticket machines to see if that $100 ticket is loaded inside. If you have an extra $100 to drop on the ticket, and you're feeling lucky, give that ticket a play to see if you can win. I, for one, have never been brave enough to drop $100 on a ticket but I might on this one.

Texas Lottery Scratch Off Addiction

I am well aware that the chances of winning that $20 million prize are very low. That doesn't make playing any less fun, though. The more the ticket costs, the more reward there could possibly be. $1 dollar scratch offs offer the highest win percentage but lower payout while a $100 ticket offers the lowest win percentage but larger payout.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, there are plenty of resources to help kick that addiction:

gamblersanonymous.org

If in the Austin area call 512-860-2958

If in the DFW and West Texas area call 817-371-0624

If in the Houston area call 855-442-7105

If in the San Antonio area call 210-705-4429

Each of the tickets below have at least one million dollar prize still available. Take a look at them and get ready to play and hopefully win big.

