(Tyler, Texas) - Sadly, we lost a very fun family entertainment venue about a year ago in Tyler, Putt-Putt Golf and Games. That fun had been at its location next to Green Acres Bowl for close to 60 years. Now, a hotel is sitting in its former location.

That's one less entertainment option in Tyler, a city that's very much deprived of entertainment. Tyler has plenty of shopping. Tyler has plenty of places to eat. Stop building those. Build something for us to do on a Friday night or Saturday afternoon.

Tyler Planning Commission Approves Mini Golf Facility

It looks like Tyler is starting to move in the right direction (KLTV). It's a small step but a step forward for sure. During Tuesday's meeting (October 7) of the Tyler Planning Commission, approval was given for the building a new mini golf facility.

The exact location has yet to be determined but it seems that the facility will be built in the area of Old Grande Boulevard and South Broadway. Looking at Google Maps, it doesn't look like it would fit in the area shown in the renderings. The actual location has yet to be determined, though.

Tyler approves a mini golf facility Google Maps loading...

You Can Tell the City of Tyler What You Want

There is a way to tell the City of Tyler what you want in town. You can go to the Tyler Tomorrow website and submit your suggestion. More entertainment in Tyler is what we need. Dave and Busters is coming in the future, a TopGolf type facility would be cool. A go-kart track would be cool, too.

Make your suggestion and let's see if Tyler can add some more entertainment for us.

