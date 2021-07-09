Get our free mobile app

Before you start telling me how fantastic it is to live here in East Texas, please know I love living here. There isn't anywhere in the United States that I would want to call home. So, maybe a few of these reasons are a bit sarcastic. But hopefully a few people find these 20 reasons why you shouldn't move to East Texas helpful.

Here Are 20 Reasons Why You Should Avoid Moving to East Texas

20 Reasons You Should NOT Move to East Texas There are a few good things about living in East Texas but here are 20 reasons why you shouldn't move here.