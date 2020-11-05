2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Will Skip Open Show

Back in March, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was abruptly cancelled while it was going on. The COVID-19 pandemic had just rolled into Texas and was ruining everyone's Spring.

We now have a better idea of how serious the virus is, and while it won't magically vanish as we head into 2021, there are plans to hold events despite it.

That includes the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which is scheduled for March 2nd through March 21, 2021.

Next year's livestock show will look a little different, though.

Organizers announced Thursday that they will forgo the mostly adult-focused Open Show and focus primarily on the Junior Show and select youth events.

“Our efforts will be focused on providing a safe experience for our Junior Show exhibitors in 2021, which aligns with our mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth,” Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman wrote in a news release. “Our Open Show exhibitors are an integral part of our Show every year, and this decision was not made lightly, but with the health and safety of all our exhibitors and guests at the forefront of our decision.”

By foregoing the Open Show, organizers can limit the number of participants on the show grounds and allow youth events to be spread over a longer period of time, making it easier for proper health and safety measures to be followed. The goal is to make the livestock show as safe and enjoyable as possible for exhibitors and guests.

“While our 2021 Livestock Show might look different amidst COVID-19, we are optimistic that we will be able to welcome back our Open Show exhibitors to the Rodeo grounds in 2022, and give them the experience that they deserve and expect at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” Boleman wrote.

Livestock entries for the 2021 Junior Show will open Sunday, November 15 and close Tuesday, December 15.

Plans for the rodeo and concert portions of the show haven't yet been announced.

For more information and updates, check out rodeohouston.com.