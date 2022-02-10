So much has changed for the 2022 ACM Awards, but the list of nominees looks very similar to years past — with some major exceptions. Nominations for the 2022 ACMs in Las Vegas were revealed on Thursday morning (Feb. 10).

Chris Young leads the nominations with seven, including Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Miranda Lambert tied a record set by Reba McEntire with her 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination, and she also earned four other nominations, while first-time nominee Walker Hayes received five nominations.

Each category and the respective nominees was revealed in a tweet from the ACM Awards official account. Luke Bryan is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year. He took home his third trophy in the category — but his first in six years — last year. Maren Morris, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice each took home two trophies last year.

The 2022 ACM Awards will not be televised on a broadcast network. For the first time ever, the show is streaming on Amazon Prime. The two-hour show promises no commercial breaks but a similar pattern of performances and awards. Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will join Dolly Parton as hosts of the ACMs.

The 2022 ACM Awards will air on March 7 at 8PM ET from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

2022 ACM Awards Nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

New Male Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

29: Written in Stone, Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

Country Again: Side A, Thomas Rhett

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records

Famous Friends, Chris Young

Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

The Marfa Tapes, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville

Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

"7 Summers," Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music

"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp

"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes

Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes

Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp

"Knowing You," Kenny Chesney

Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins

Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp

"Things A Man Oughta Know," Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music

Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes

Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau

Record Company-Label: Monument Records

"If I Didn’t Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton

Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

"Half of My Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

"If I Didn’t Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville

Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

"Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)," Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producer: Jennifer Ansell

Director: Peter Zavadil

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)," Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift

Director: Blake Lively

"If I Didn’t Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Shaun Silva

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producer: Ryan Byrd

Director: Alexa Campbell

Songwriter of the Year

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne