Sitting down for a movie is a very enjoyable experience. Getting to enjoy a movie that is suited for everyone in the family makes the experience that much better. With spring in full bloom across East Texas, our nights are very pleasant. This makes for a great time to get outside and enjoy a movie at the outdoor amphitheater at Bergfeld Park for Movies in the Park each Saturday night this month.

Starting this Saturday, May 7, you can get the family together and enjoy a family friendly movie under the East Texas stars. The only thing you need to bring is a lawn chair or a blanket and maybe a few snacks. Kona Ice is one of the many sponsors so I would assume they would be on site serving up their great frozen treats.

As we've seen happen several times already, Mother Nature may feel the need to make a visit one weekend. If that's the case, the scheduled movie will be moved to the next available Friday.

If you need any further details, go to the Tyler Parks and Recreation website or call 903-531-1214. Here is the schedule of movies coming this month for the family to enjoy:

Saturday, May 7, 7:45 p.m., Mary Poppins Returns

In Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” an all new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss.

Saturday, May 14, 8 p.m., Space Jam: A New Legacy

Welcome to the Jam! This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of profes-sional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before.

Saturday, May 28, 8 p.m., The African Queen

In WWI East Africa, a gin-swilling Canadian riverboat captain is persuaded by a strait-laced English missionary to undertake a trip up a treacherous river and use his boat to attack a German gunship.

Saturday, June 4, 7:45 p.m., Clifford the Big Red Dog

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth meets a magical animal rescuer who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple.

