Folks, fair season arrives next month. Yes, NEXT Month. That means that across Texas and East Texas, we'll get to enjoy a plethora of rides, food, entertainment, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest fair food concoctions is a yearly tradition. For the 2024 edition of the fair in Dallas, there is another assortment of wild combinations that are oh so delicious and are guaranteed to destroy your diet.

State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas is scheduled for Friday, September 27 through Sunday, October 20 at Fair Park in Dallas. Outside of the Texas - OU (sorry, I meant O-Who) game, rides and entertainment, you come for the wildest concoctions of food you will find anywhere. Every year, the Big Tex Choice Awards hands out their top prize to three of the craziest fair food mixtures in three categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative. It will once again be a difficult decision to pick a winner in each category as all of the Top 10 finalists look fantastic.

The contest started in June with a whopping 65 different food entries. From there, it was whittled down to 24. Is anyone jealous of the taste testers? I am. Out of those 24, we now have the top 10. There were four criteria to determine the Top 10, uniqueness, creativity, presentation, and taste. A panel of celebrity judges will get to taste each of the 10 finalists (jealousy grows) Thursday, August 22 to determine the winners in the three categories.

How You Can Try the Finalists

I'll follow up once the winners in the three categories have been determined in a couple of weeks. If you plan on making a trip to the State Fair of Texas this year, you will, of course, have the opportunity to try all of the Big Tex Choice Awards entries including the winners. Get all the details on this year's State Fair of Texas at bigtex.com.

So, without further ado, here are the Top 10 Finalists for the 2024 Big Tex Choice Awards. Grab a napkin to wipe the drool from your mouth.

