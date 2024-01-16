Check Out 21 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs That Can Still Pay Out Some Big Jackpots
I don't play a whole lot but it is fun to grab a couple of Texas Lottery scratch off tickets from time to time. Sure, I know I'm most likely just giving my money to the State of Texas instead of winning but it's still fun to try. That feeling of anticipation of a hopeful big win as you scratch is what I think is the most fun. Even if I get my money back, I still consider that a win. After seeing this list, I think I may need to seek out some of these tickets because it looks like the chances of hitting a big jackpot are just a tad bit better with these Texas Lottery tickets.
My Girlfriend Has Had Some Luck Recently
I remember when the Texas Lottery was first introduced in the late 90s. Every payday I would swing by Racetrac (now Raceway) in Lindale and pick up eight or nine $1 scratch offs. Out of those eight or nine, I would hit $5, $10 or $25 on at least three of them. Over the years since, I haven't much luck with them. My girlfriend, Amber, has been doing pretty well with scratch offs lately. $30 here, $100 there. It's not the big jackpots but some decent wins nonetheless.
Big Jackpots Won Lately
There have been some big wins as of late with Texas Lottery scratch off tickets. When I say big, I mean $1 million big. A couple of those have been in East Texas recently. The Texas Lottery keeps a running tab of the various scratch off games and will update the jackpots won and the ones still remaining. This is to benefit you, especially if you like to play regularly.
After seeing the jackpots remaining on these tickets, I kinda want to seek these out and see if I can claim one of these big jackpots still remaining.
Check Out 21 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs That Can Still Pay Out Some Big Jackpots (Accurate as of January 16, 2024)
Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery
There are 14 Things Texas Police Do Not Want You to Know
Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, Getty Images,
Top 11 Counties for Executions in Texas and a Prisoner Who Was Executed in That County
Gallery Credit: Google Maps, Texas Department of Criminal Justice