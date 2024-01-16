I don't play a whole lot but it is fun to grab a couple of Texas Lottery scratch off tickets from time to time. Sure, I know I'm most likely just giving my money to the State of Texas instead of winning but it's still fun to try. That feeling of anticipation of a hopeful big win as you scratch is what I think is the most fun. Even if I get my money back, I still consider that a win. After seeing this list, I think I may need to seek out some of these tickets because it looks like the chances of hitting a big jackpot are just a tad bit better with these Texas Lottery tickets.

Get our free mobile app

My Girlfriend Has Had Some Luck Recently

I remember when the Texas Lottery was first introduced in the late 90s. Every payday I would swing by Racetrac (now Raceway) in Lindale and pick up eight or nine $1 scratch offs. Out of those eight or nine, I would hit $5, $10 or $25 on at least three of them. Over the years since, I haven't much luck with them. My girlfriend, Amber, has been doing pretty well with scratch offs lately. $30 here, $100 there. It's not the big jackpots but some decent wins nonetheless.

Big Jackpots Won Lately

There have been some big wins as of late with Texas Lottery scratch off tickets. When I say big, I mean $1 million big. A couple of those have been in East Texas recently. The Texas Lottery keeps a running tab of the various scratch off games and will update the jackpots won and the ones still remaining. This is to benefit you, especially if you like to play regularly.

After seeing the jackpots remaining on these tickets, I kinda want to seek these out and see if I can claim one of these big jackpots still remaining.

Check Out 21 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs That Can Still Pay Out Some Big Jackpots (Accurate as of January 16, 2024) Sure, we're most likely just giving our money to the State of Texas, but it's still fun to play. These scratch offs, however, could still hit it big. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

There are 14 Things Texas Police Do Not Want You to Know Police in Texas have the hardest job of anyone. That also means they do not want you to know everything about how they do their job. A new list shows some things that police do not want you to know about them. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, Getty Images,