(Jefferson, Texas) - We're all looking for a good scare this time of year. We'll find a good haunted house to get chased by a chainsaw wielding man. We'll find a haunted hotel to stay at in the hopes of being visited by a spirit.

Mostly, we're just looking to have a good time during Halloween. Luckily for us, there are four small towns in Texas that are worth the road trip to get a good scare. They each have their own story that'll send chills down your spine.

Four Scary Small Texas Towns

1. Marfa, Texas

Marfa, Texas is known for the Marfa Lights. These are unexplained lights that make an appearance in one spot of the town every night. Despite all the studies that have been done, there has been no explanation as to why these lights appear. Some think it's electromatic in nature, others think it's aliens. No matter, it's still a uneasy sight to see them.

Marfa Lights - The Weather Channel Marfa Lights - The Weather Channel loading...

2. Jefferson, Texas

Jefferson, Texas is well known to us in East Texas and throughout the state. The Jefferson Hotel is at the center of the haunted nature of this small town in Marion County. The hotel is known for messages being written on bathroom mirrors, dolls that move, floating orbs, disembodied screams and more. There are many other haunted tales outside of the Jefferson Hotel that can be explored.

Jefferson Hotel - Google Maps Jefferson Hotel - Google Maps loading...

READ MORE: A Doll was Caught on Video Moving in its Glass Case at the Jefferson Hotel

READ MORE: Demon's Road in Huntsville Will Scare the Hell Out of You

Get our free mobile app

Haunted Hospital and Mysterious Disappearances

3. Pampa, Texas

In Pampa, Texas, there is the Worley Hospital. This abandoned medical center is the basis for stories of ghosts, disembodied voices, out of nowhere noises and more. Even passing the hospital during the day will give you the creeps. The multiple broken windows, the boarded up bottom level windows, the old iron on the outside, you can see why this place would be the basis for many ghost stories.

Worley Hospital - Google Maps Worley Hospital - Google Maps loading...

4. Spring, Texas

Old Spring Town is a part of Spring, Texas that dates back to when the town was settled. Many of those buildings are still standing in some form giving the town a very creepy vibe, even when the sun is up. There are even legends of people going missing. There are multiple ghost tours you can take through that area, too.

Old Spring Town - Google Maps Old Spring Town - Google Maps loading...

So there you have it, four of the most haunted small towns in Texas. All of them could make for a nice weekend road trip if you're looking for a scary good time.

13 Notorious Serial Killers Linked to Texas Many consider America's first serial killer came from Austin and may have left to become the world's most famous killer. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media