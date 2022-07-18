45 Arrested In Gregg Co. For DWI, Family Violence, Possession And More

Get our free mobile app

Criminals do not take the weekend off. Those who drink and drive do not take the weekend off. Those who get upset and take their anger out on family members do not take the weekend off. Because of those incidents and others, Gregg County law enforcement was kept busy last weekend.

Drinking and driving still rank high when it comes to the total number of arrests that are made within the county. Last weekend (June 15, 16 and 17), there were a dozen people arrested for drinking and driving.

Thankfully no major accidents were reported. The public called in to report these potentially intoxicated drivers or they were just spotted by alert law enforcement officers before they could hurt an innocent driver. It's ok to have a drink, but if you're going to be driving, give the keys to someone else or call a ride-share or cab to get home.

Drinking while driving wasn't the only offense that people were getting arrested for this past weekend in Gregg County. Suspects were booked into the Gregg County Jail for the following offenses:

burglary of a habitat

possession of a controlled substance

assault family violence

trespassing

theft

unlawful carrying of a weapon

The following people were arrested in Gregg County last weekend. Each person featured below is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some people below are still behind bars, while others have been released or are out on bond and all await to plead their case in a court of law.

