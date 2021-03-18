East Texas strong. Not only is the highest paid quarterback in NFL history from our neighborhood, shoutout Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes, the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history, too, is from right here in East Texas.

Get our free mobile app

Williams' has agreed to stay with the San Francisco 49ers on a six-year, $138 million deal that makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. And since we're all about that guaranteed money now, guys, this includes $55.1 million in fully guaranteed money.

You may recall the annual pro-bowler made headlines in 2019 when he held out the entire year with the Washington Football Team due to "contractual and personal grievances he had with the Redskins regarding a cancerous growth on his head that was later determined by private doctors to be life threatening." That situation lead to his trade to the 49ers the following year.

Going into free-agency the former Longview Lobo was highly sought-after, but as it turns out he will not be leaving San Francisco. To date Williams has been second-team All-Pro (2015), and 8× Pro Bowl selection (2012–2018, 2020), and now the man is the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

Last year, his 49ers finished in last place in a stacked NFC West, but it was due in large part to injuries to key players including quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, and stud tight end, George Kittle.

Way to go, Trent. Making ETX proud.