Two East Texas Stars Make Top 10 NFL Best Players List

Football season is officially underway (thank goodness) and the first week of preseason games went down this weekend. As the regular season gets closer and closer, two East Texas NFL greats are receiving some major props and putting our area on the map as a hot bed for NFL greatness!

CBS Sports Just Released Their List Of The NFL's Top 100 Players Of 2022

Its too be expected that the defending Super Bowl Champs The Los Angeles Rams would dominate the list with 3 players including defensive back Aaron Donald taking the #1 spot while Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took the #2 spot. A few spots down though at #3 on the list is...you guessed it:

Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

CBS Sports Pete Brisco who came up the list described the reason he put Mahomes at #3 as the following:

He wasn't as good last season as in years past, but he remains one of the best in the league. Even a slight dip for him is better than most. It will be interesting to see what he does without Tyreek Hill this season.

I personally would have put Mahomes at #2 because he's still one of "must watch" players in the game. But the go down a few more slots in the top 10 and you'll find another East Texas Native on the list:

Longview High School alum turned San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams Landed At #8

Williams already made video game and NFL history this year after he earned a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 2023. This makes him the first offensive lineman to be included in the "99 Club." Brisco went on to explain his reasoning for placing the former Lobo on the list:

At the age of 33 -- he turns 34 in July -- he is coming off a season where he was the NFL's best offensive lineman. He is great as a pass protector and a big part of their run-heavy offense with his ability to move people off the ball.

Expect these two East Texas greats to have an incredible season and we'll be rooting for them on every down!

