5 Companies Hiring Remote Workers For East Texas

If you are one of the unvaccinated people in America I am sure you have heard of employers requiring that you get the vaccine or get tested every two weeks. Being concerned about your employment makes sense because if you don't plan to get vaccinated you still need money to live. I found five companies that will hire you to work remotely for them and you do not have to move out of East Texas.

1. PayPal has been providing digital payment processing for over 20 years. Right now they are looking for a number of people to help their operation continue to grow. They are currently hiring for Remote Customer Service Representatives, Remote Channel Sales Trainers and a Remote Internal Audit Senior Manager. Yes, you heard me right, all of the position that I mentioned above are remote. To apply for these positions with PayPal, visit their website at PayPal.com and then go to JOBS.

2. The Gecko is looking for you at Geico. Since 1936, Geico has been providing insurance coverage for vehicles, homes, boats, motorcycles and ATVs. Now you can be apart of one of the countries largest publicly traded companies. Geico is currently hiring Virtual Auto Damage Trainees and Remote Sales Representatives. To apply for these positions with Geico, visit their website at Geico.com and then go to CAREERS.

3. FedEX is needing more than just delivery drivers. You can become apart of a team that provides services to customers and businesses worldwide. Currently, FedEx is looking for team members to work remotely as a Learning Facilitator, System Administrator, Data Engineer, Digital Marketing Advisor and a Solutions Design Manager. Again, all of these positions are remote positions. Apply today at FedEx.com and then go to CAREERS.

4. Twitter is looking for a Remote Staff Android Engineer to bring all the features of Twitter to the life for the Android. Your work will impact hundreds of millions of users, which brings with it exciting product and technical challenges at that scale. To apply for this position, visit Twitter.com then go to ABOUT then click JOBS and INTERNSHIPS.

5. Apple is looking for remote employees but not for the position you are probably thinking of. If you scroll through TikTok then you have seen the sounds stating that Apple is looking for At Home Advisors. With this position you get very competitive pay and a new iMac. All of this is true however, this position is for college students with a GPA of at least 2.7. If you are not a college student, they also have a few other remote positions that you can apply for like, Senior Threat Intelligence Analysis and Frontend Web Developer. To apply for these positions go to Apple.com then JOBS.