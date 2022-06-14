I have been, and always will be, a Dallas Cowboys fan. I guess I'm just a glutton for punishment. Yes, I am well aware of how unsuccessful the team has been for the last two plus decades. Luckily, unlike a lot of Dallas Cowboys fans, I have a sense of humor. So if someone takes a dig at my favorite team, I can laugh along with it. That's exactly what I did when I heard this Mississippi sportscaster, and part time weatherman, take a swipe at the Cowboys during his forecast.

Ethan Bird works for WTOK in Meridian, Mississippi. His primary role is as sports anchor. Sometimes, though, he will help out the weather team to deliver a daily forecast. It was during a recent forecast that Mr. Bird found it appropriate, and very funny, to roast the Dallas Cowboys.



You know what, that was pretty good, dude.

As far as the Dallas Cowboys for the upcoming season, I think it looks pretty good. Not Super Bowl good but pretty good. Dak will have a couple of new receivers to throw to. The offensive line should be a little improved. The defense should get better under second year defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

I always keep my expectations low and just go Sunday to Sunday when it comes to the Cowboys. I will always root for them but I also keep my expectations in check because it'll just lead to disappointment.

No official start date has been set for training camp yet but my guess of late July is a good window. The Cowboys open the 2022-2023 season Sunday night, September 11, on NBC at AT&T Stadium against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Go Cowboys!

