As much as we can say the phrase "crime doesn't pay," there are a bunch of people that still don't listen to it. For some reason they think they're smart enough to carry out their criminal dreams. They'll get away with it for a while and start becoming comfortable. That's when they get sloppy and eventually get busted. I don't know if that's what happened in this case, but you got to think these five Palestine, Texas criminals weren't as smart as they thought they were.

What Happened

A Facebook post from the Palestine Police Department dated April 22 told the story of what happened. Several complaints were given to Palestine Police Department officers of someone selling narcotics from a residence at 1101 North Queen Street in Palestine. The suspected seller of these narcotics was identified and authorities were able to obtain arrest warrants for the individual.

Arrest at, and Search of, a Home

That individual was identified as 42 year-old Jermaine Woodard. He had warrants already in Anderson County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Manufacture / Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1>=4G<200G. As officers made their arrest the morning of April 22, they noticed suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home. A search warrant was obtained that lead to the discovery of five and a half ounces of methamphetamine and other items used in the sale and use of methamphetamine.

Others Arrested

Four other individuals were arrested at the residence, Kaitlyn Arthur, 30, Eddie Brown, 55, Nynna Marquez, 47, and Michael Davis, 41, who Marquez said had jumped out of a window of the home and was found hiding behind an air conditioning unit. Arthur was charged with Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1>=4G<200G, Brown was arrested on a Palestine Municipal Warrant, Marquez was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 <1G, Davis, who was already wanted for a Parole Warrant, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1<1G and Evading Arrest or Detention for this arrest.

All are Innocent Until Proven Guilty

These five will of course have to sit in front of a jury of their peers before final convictions are made. Punishment will be determined based on those convictions.

