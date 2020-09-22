The Broken Hearts Gallery was the best movie I've seen a the theater in the past six months. Okay, it's the only one, but still. The movie was better than expected. There was one thing that left me completely shocked.

We were the only ones there!

The guy I'm dating had some free time last Friday afternoon and so did I, so we decided to squeeze in a movie. He let me pick, and of course, I gravitated right to a comedy, date movie that we will not call a "chick flick" because he liked it too.

Selena Gomez is the executive producer of The Broken Hearts Gallery, and it's the story of 26-year old Lucy, who suffers a breakup and decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. There's a necktie, a map, a monopoly piece, a handwritten note, a cast that used to be on a woman's leg, and other artifacts that it's time to get rid of. The result is a therapeutic ode to breakups that takes off on social media and as a shrine that becomes an eclectic New York art gallery. All of us have things we would probably like to pile on.

The movie came out on September 11, and it's one of the few new movies that has made its way to theaters as they reopen. Seeing this one made me excited for more. It was so nice to be back at the movies.

5 Reasons To Be Happy Movie Theaters Are Open Again

1. Theaters are not packed. In fact, we were the only ones in the theater on Friday afternoon. I'm not sure if movie fans aren't ready yet, or if they're not aware theaters are open, but if you don't like crowds, now is a really good time to go.

2. Theatres are safe and clean. There were one-way arrows to guide traffic into individual theaters, so they are prepared when the crowds do arrive. We wore masks into the building and took them off when we got to our seats.

3. The recliners are comfortable and the screen is huge, remember? After streaming movies at home for the past six months, it felt fantastic to watch on a screen that was a thousand times bigger than my flat screen. And there was no urge to get up and put in a load of laundry.

4. The workers are happy to see movie fans again. The workers at my theater seemed grateful that the doors were open and that they could interact with movie fans and, well, have a job. Customer service is awesome right now, and the service industry feels appreciated. It's a win-win.

5. Theaters make great date venues. With no live music and a limited bar scene, it's been slim pickins over the past few months for dates. Those of us who are ready for a change of pace over coffee shops and restaurants couldn't be more excited about snuggling up next to a hot guy and holding hands and sneaking kisses in adjacent theater recliners. Thank you Hollywood (and Selena Gomez) for helping us fall in love.

There are several movies to look forward to this fall too. Black Widow and the new Bond movie, No Time To Die, along with several others, are coming in November. December will bring Wonder Woman 1984, the new Croods movie, Tom and Jerry, and Coming 2 America.

2020 is getting better all the time.