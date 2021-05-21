5 Virtual Events You Can Do This Weekend

This weekend, I will be stuck in the house attending an all-day virtual group training session from 9 in the morning until about 4 pm. The last thing I should be thinking about is what OTHER events I can participate in online during the evening, but my curious mind still wants to know what sorts of activities are happening out there.

My ten-year-old daughter is having a sleepover at our house so that she can be entertained while I'm in class, so I will have my weekend evening free on Saturday night. Let's see what's happening on Eventbrite.com, my go-to for finding online events.

Wine & Food with Lidia (Bastianich), Sat, May 22, 2021, 4:30 PM: I used to watch Lidia's show on PBS when I was pregnant with my daughter. I loved her bubbly personality and Italian cooking. A few years later, I learned that one of her sons is the famous judge on Masterchef with Gordon Ramsay. You may have heard of him, Joe Bastianich? This event can lean toward the pricey side if you want to indulge in receiving a meal kit from local restaurants, bottle(s) of wine, and a Lidia cookbook. If you don't want all that fancy stuff and just want to watch the virtual cooking demonstration, tickets are $25 each.

Demystifying Mole, Sat, May 22, 2021, 3:45 PM: Chicken Mole is one of my absolute favorite Mexican meals. I love it served with refried beans and rice smothered in spicy salsa. I have tried to make my own mole sauce at home but it sucks every time. GROSS. I might pay the $25 to attend this virtual cooking demonstration so that I can FINALLY prepare my own mole sauce that tastes just like it does at El Cancun Mexican Restauant (1405 S High St, Longview).

Linda Loves Bingo, Sat, May 22, 2021, 5 PM: If you love playing bingo and drag queens, this virtual event will be right up your alley. I took one look at the description of the event and bought myself a ticket. I'm going to play virtual bingo with people from all over the country this Saturday night, it's a done deal! I am so looking forward to this!

Swannluv Creations Virtual Paint Party "So Fly", Sun, May 23, 2021, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM: On Sunday, there is a virtual paint class with a really eye-catching piece of art. If you already have your own art supplies (canvases, paint, brushes, apron), then you only have to pay $25 for the class.

