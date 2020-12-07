5 Ways to Celebrate Christmas Alone

What was once a loud and exciting Christmas season has turned into a very quiet Christmas. I can't recall where I read this but it said something along the lines of "A full Christmas table this year may mean an empty Christmas table next year". Talk about a sobering thought, I refuse to be the reason that someone contracts COVID-19 and passes away.

On Sunday, a dear friend of mine had to say goodbye to her dad and my heart breaks for her. Her poor father was unknowingly exposed to COVID-19, and less than 2 weeks later he died due to COVID complications.

What blows my mind is that his falling ill could have been easily prevented. For now, I plan to stay put for any holiday until there is a vaccine readily available. If you're like me and possibly celebrating Christmas alone here are some things you can do to ease the loneliness.