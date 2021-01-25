Valentine’s Day: It’s Not *Just* About Romantic Love

Traditionally, February 14 has been primarily focused on the romantic love we share with another person. Although, the origin of the holiday isn't about romantic love at all, but that's another story.

Yes, romantic relationships can be a beautiful part of this life we live. But, we tend to think if we aren't part of a romantic relationship, then our lives aren't going the way they should--or somehow you're incomplete. I can assure you, that is not the case.

I know, we are continually surrounded by the chocolate-coated, flower-covered, heart-shaped offerings this time of year--all with a focus on the romantic interests and significant others in our lives. Although these can be a wonderful focus in our lives, sometimes those who find themselves flying solo this time of year can be made to feel a bit left out. I've been there. Most of us have at some point.

However, I want you to know, that whether you are married, in-between relationships, or just focusing on single hood for the time being, please don't feel left out. There are many relationships in our lives that bring love, companionship, and joy--even if these aren't romantic in nature.

I remember when I was a kid, my parents always got my sister and I a little gift during Valentine's Day, and it was always so much fun. If you have children, showing love to your "littlest Valentines" is investing in one of the most precious, and certainly most enduring relationships we'll ever have--despite the ebbs and flows of our romantic life. Bright Horizons share some helpful tips on how to make your kids feel extra loved on V-day here.

The same goes for our parents and siblings. These are people we've known our whole lives and they will continue to be our families no matter what. Isn't it interesting how those who we are closest to often are the most neglected when it comes to sharing and showing our love for them? It boggles the mind. However, we can all take these relationships for granted. However, everyday with these people is a reminder that time is precious and so are they.

Finally, more and more research shows the importance of friendship in our lives. One article published on the Mayo Clinic's website, posits that nurturing strong, lifelong friendships can boost your happiness, improve your sense of belonging, help you weather the storms that inevitably arise in aforementioned romantic relationships and other general life stresses. They can even have a positive effect on your physical health. I'd say that's a relationship worth its weight in gold. Or chocolate, if you prefer.

So, if you will be embracing "Singles Awareness Day" for Valentine's this year, don't forget--single you may be, but you're never without loving relationships. So why not show how much you love them back. And that includes our furry friends, of course. In fact, they can be the very best Valentine's we could ever have.

Do you have any suggestions to share? Let me know in the comments.