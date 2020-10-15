7 Eleven Continuing it’s Take Over of East Texas

We learned in June that 7 Eleven would be taking over several Kidd Jones locations in Tyler, Gresham and Lindale and building a new station in the old TGI Friday's lot. Recently, the city of Tyler issued a new building permit to 7 Eleven to build at another major Tyler intersection.

7 Eleven will add a new location at 3400 Van Highway or the intersection of Loop 323 and 110 on the West side of the loop.

Currently, 7 Eleven is building, and close to finished, at the old T.G.I. Friday's corner at Broadway and Loop 323. The current Kidd Jones locations have already started the flip to 7 Eleven with new POS systems and employee uniforms changing. No date as to when the outside facade of the old Kidd Jones locations will change over to 7 Eleven.

Broadway and Rice Rd.

Broadway and Amherst

South Beckham Ave.

Gresham

Lindale

Kidd Jones posted this message on their Facebook page today (June 16):

That will make for a total of five 7 Eleven locations to grab a Big Gulp coming soon in the Tyler area. You can get some more details on the various permit filings at tylerpaper.com.