Woohoo! It's Slurpee Day! With Texas seemingly on fire with these brutal temperatures, it's important to do anything we can to stay cool as we maneuver through another summer. That's why it's super cool (figuratively and literally) that 7-Eleven is hooking everybody up with a free Slurpee today, Tuesday, July 11th.

Get our free mobile app

One of my favorite memories as a kid was when my parents would stop off at 7-Eleven to get gas and I would immediately go grab myself an ice-cold Slurpee. If anyone wasn't looking, I would stick my head under the machine and let the super tasty and refreshing drink pour straight into my mouth giving me the ultimate brain freeze.

It was always worth it.

The iconic Slurpee continues to be a favorite, especially during these hot summer months in Texas. And these days, you have many more flavors to choose from than the two I had back in the day.

The sweetness of Slurpee Day is just a sip away! Celebrate the coolest day of the year with a FREE small Slurpee® drink* on 7/11.(7-Eleven)

Whether you're feeling nostalgic or just simply need to cool down today, you can enjoy one of these bad boys for free.

via GIPHY

How do I get my free Slurpee?

Just simply stop by any participating 7-Eleven, Stripes, or Speedway convenience store, and get your free Slurpee. That's it.

Of course, if you are a 7-Eleven VIP, you get some other perks as well and you'll be able to celebrate earlier than anyone else next year when 7-Eleven does this again.

So, go get your free Slurpee today but remember not to drink it too fast. Those brain freezes are killer, man.

Want to cool off even more? Check out these must-see swimming holes in Texas.