7 Things To Do This Weekend In East Texas – February 18 and 19

Congratulations, you've made it through another typical work week and now that the weekend is here what are you going to do? It's going to be a great weekend the weather is going to be nice, a mixture of sun and clouds all weekend long with a high in the mid 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday. If you're not sure and you don't have any plans, be spontaneous and be a part of these events happening around Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas this weekend.

For more details on these events, simply click on their highlighted titles.

Hallsville High School Bobcat Belles Winter Show

Friday and Saturday night @ 7 p.m.

The show will be at the Hallsville High School Performing Arts Center, 616 Cal Young Road, Hallsville. It is a dance variety show featuring the national award-winning Hallsville High School dance and drill team performing jazz, hip-hop, military, tap and more dance styles and a high kick routine. Tickets are $15.

downtown Jefferson

Friday thru Sunday

Celebrate Mardi Gras Saturday in Jefferson with the Krewe of Hebe's motorcycle parade at 1:45 p.m. and the grand parade at 2 p.m. Saturday. Sunday there will be a children’s parade 2 p.m. There are other events scheduled throughout the weekend. Admission is $10 and the wristband covers all three days.

Teague Park, Longview - 1201 Park Ln.

Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This free event is for families with children 3 to 16 years old. It is a free fishing event and poles and bait will be available for use.

Discovery Science Place, Tyler - 308 N. Broadway

Tuesday thru Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

This is a traveling exhibit that will at Discovery Science Place through May 21st. Leap to the rescue and learn teamwork, collaboration, and problem-solving as you work your way through puzzles, mazes, and obstacles. Explore the sewer-like lair, where good guys win and bad guys lose! Tickets are $10 for adults and does not include general admission. General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children.

Tyler Civic Theatre Center, Tyler

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

This is a moving and celebratory musical play where hats become a launching pad for an exploration of black history and identity. The story is told through the eyes of a young black woman who has traveled down South to stay with her aunt after her brother was killed in Brooklyn. Admission is $12.50 for students and $25 for adults.

League of Lions Wrestling, Marshall

Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Professional wrestling makes its way to Marshall with the wrestling show 'No Love, Just Hate'. It's a BYOB event with no glass bottles. Adult tickets are $8 and kids $5.

The Understudy Tyler

Saturday 8:00 PM

Improv Comedy from some of the best in Texas! Tickets are $20 for the show.

