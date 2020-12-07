7 Ways To Tell If You Are A Basic East Texas B****

The other day, I was on Twitter and saw a tweet that was talking smack about basic b**ches.

They mentioned Basic B's like:

Wearing Uggs

Drinking Starbucks Coffee

Liking anything colored Rose Gold

Liking Rose Gold? Hey, now, I resent that! I love LOVE the color Rose Gold.

Am I a basic b-word?! I think not!

via GIPHY

There are several things I've seen people do that in my opinion qualifies you as a basic East TX B! It doesn't matter your gender identity, if you do any of the following seven things, you'se basic in my book! That's okay though, I am an honorary Texan and I know the drill--don't mess with Texas!

via GIPHY