(Amarillo, Texas) Most people that have been to Texas have heard some things about the Lone Star State, which includes the saying ‘Everything’s Bigger in Texas.’

Which is true, including the big 72 ounce steak challenge at The Big Texan Steak Ranch and Brewery located in Amarillo, Texas.

The Steak Challenge Even Celebrities Want to Try

This steak challenge is iconic in Texas as it’s quite the spectacle when someone is trying to eat all that meat.

But it’s not just the regular folks passing through town that attempt the food challenge, there have been celebrities like Will Farrell who has sat down to attempt the challenge.

How Did the 72oz Steak Challenge Get Started?

As I was scrolling on social media I found a video that was released by The Big Texan Steak Ranch and Brewery and it had the details on how the first steak challenge got started.

It’s an amazing story, where one man was able to consume much more than others. And he just kept asking for more food to rub it in their face for losing the competition.

Live Feed for Those Attempting the Steak Challenge

If you’re ever passing through Amarillo and you’re feeling brave enough to take down the gigantic steak, know that you can invite friends and family to cheer you on.

Yep, there is a live stream available 24 hours a day 7 days a week showing people who are willing to take on the 72-ounce steak challenge. Click here if you want to watch right now to see if anyone is attempting the food challenge.

