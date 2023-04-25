We may have found one of the most unique homes for sale in Tyler, Texas.

Built in 1970, but renovated to a truly impressive level, this 8-bedroom, 2-bath home for sale in Tyler, Texas is unlike anything else you've seen for sale in our area. This would be perfect for a big or growing family. In addition to the 8 bedrooms, it also offers 2 kitchens with stainless steel appliances, 2 living spaces, and storage space out the wazoo.

From our perspective, it appears this property used to be a church. Although we didn't see that stated officially on any of the real estate websites, it's hard not to see it from the photos.

This Tyler, Texas home offers 7,770 square feet and is priced at just under $400,000.

Get our free mobile app

As you scroll through the photos below, you'll see that significant upgrades have been added to this home. In fact, just in the past year, new paint, a new water heater, and porcelain tile flooring have all been added. Bonus? The A/C unit is still under warranty--which is incredibly important before an East Texas summer. The roof on the home was added in July of last year and has a full one-year warranty from that date.

We are also loving the master bathroom with its lighting, double vanity, beautifully tiled open shower with one of those super cool rain showerheads...and the TUB. OMG. I'd be spending many an hour soaking in that clawfoot tub.

And just for an added bit of fun, there's a "hidden room" which can be found adjacent to the living space located upstairs. And check out that enormous fenced backyard area. That would be a heck of a place to entertain family, friends, pets...

Let's take a quick photo tour, shall we?

LOOK: Unique 8-Bedroom, 'Church-Like' Home in Tyler, TX Was Made for Entertaining And for extra fun, there's a "hidden room" which can be found adjacent to the living space located upstairs. And check out that enormous fenced backyard area.

Want more details on this property? Check them out here.

Other cool properties for sale in East Texas right now? Check these out:

Beautiful Bullard, TX Home on 35 Acres This gorgeous home and property on 35 acres in Bullard, TX just dropped in price by $51k