8 Real Side Effects of Wearing a Face Mask & How to Fix Them

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Well, it looks like wearing a face mask is going to a much less temporary fact of life than we would like it to be. For the foreseeable future, these face-coverings will be as necessary as shoes and shirts if one wishes to procure services and/or goods anywhere in the immediate vicinity (pretty much the whole country).

While I am all about wearing a mask myself (but, honestly a bit less sure about the governments ability to force me to do so), I have to admit that it sucks. I don't have any breathing issues, but I kinda feel like it when I wear one. There are other issues, too: Skin irritation, anxiety, and more - but at the end of the day, I feel like it's necessary to protect others from the virus.

If I'm right, than I might save someone's life - which basically makes me a superhero. If I'm wrong, than the worst thing to happen are the things on the list below - but never fear, citizen! I have also included remedies to each and every one so that you too can save the day!