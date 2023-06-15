8 Things To Do This Father’s Day Weekend In East Texas
This week's weather in East Texas has been somewhat unpredictable it seems. Although the forecast called for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, we had several severe thunderstorm warnings and even a couple of tornado warnings. Now that we're getting ready to head into the weekend it looks as if the pendulum will be swinging the other way and we'll be going headfirst into summer!
The forecast, at this time, calls for abundant sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper-90s, if you're doing anything outdoors you'll definitely want to stay hydrated and find shade often. It is going to be humid as well and heat advisories will most likely be issued across East Texas.
When heading out to one of these East Texas events be prepared for the heat, it'll be here through mid-September!
Here's what's happening across East Texas this weekend:
For more specific information on any event, simply click or tap on the event name.
Junebug Festival
Friday and Saturday
The Forge Bar & Grill - Ben Wheeler
This will be the 11th annual Junebug Festival. The festival features artists, a farmers market, live music, kids' activities, a pottery contest, and more.
Juneteenth Parade And Celebration
Saturday
Woldert Park - Tyler
The celebration will be happening at the park after the annual Juneteenth Parade
Herrington Memorial Rodeo
Friday and Saturday
Anderson Co. Youth Livestock Arena - Palestine
It is rodeo season in East Texas. Be entertained by cowboys, cowgirls, clowns, and wranglers during this great community rodeo in Palestine.
80 Acre Market
Friday - Sunday
Gilmer
This Father's Day market will feature different vendors and activities with dad in mind and a hot air balloon event on Saturday. There will be live entertainment and several food trucks on site.
BBQ With Boo Cancer Benefit
Saturday - 12n - 6p
VFW #4002 - Longview
This is a benefit bbq. The benefit will feature a bbq competition, cornhole tournament, water slide, and dunking booth, raffles, and craft vendors.
Old School Broadway Cruise Night
Saturday - 7:30p
Freddy's Frozen Custard - Tyler
The hot rod car club will be meeting and will depart Freddy's at 8:30p for an old school cruise of Tyler's S. Broadway Ave.
Saturday
East Texas Fair Ground Complex - Tyler
The indoor air-conditioned event will feature many contests, including one for dogs.
Juneteenth
Monday
East Texas
Juneteenth events are planned throughout East Texas, click here for a listing of events throughout East Texas.