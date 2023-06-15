8 Things To Do This Father’s Day Weekend In East Texas

Get our free mobile app

This week's weather in East Texas has been somewhat unpredictable it seems. Although the forecast called for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, we had several severe thunderstorm warnings and even a couple of tornado warnings. Now that we're getting ready to head into the weekend it looks as if the pendulum will be swinging the other way and we'll be going headfirst into summer!

The forecast, at this time, calls for abundant sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper-90s, if you're doing anything outdoors you'll definitely want to stay hydrated and find shade often. It is going to be humid as well and heat advisories will most likely be issued across East Texas.

When heading out to one of these East Texas events be prepared for the heat, it'll be here through mid-September!

Here's what's happening across East Texas this weekend:

For more specific information on any event, simply click or tap on the event name.

Friday and Saturday

The Forge Bar & Grill - Ben Wheeler

This will be the 11th annual Junebug Festival. The festival features artists, a farmers market, live music, kids' activities, a pottery contest, and more.

Saturday

Woldert Park - Tyler

The celebration will be happening at the park after the annual Juneteenth Parade

Friday and Saturday

Anderson Co. Youth Livestock Arena - Palestine

It is rodeo season in East Texas. Be entertained by cowboys, cowgirls, clowns, and wranglers during this great community rodeo in Palestine.

Friday - Sunday

Gilmer

This Father's Day market will feature different vendors and activities with dad in mind and a hot air balloon event on Saturday. There will be live entertainment and several food trucks on site.

Saturday - 12n - 6p

VFW #4002 - Longview

This is a benefit bbq. The benefit will feature a bbq competition, cornhole tournament, water slide, and dunking booth, raffles, and craft vendors.

Saturday - 7:30p

Freddy's Frozen Custard - Tyler

The hot rod car club will be meeting and will depart Freddy's at 8:30p for an old school cruise of Tyler's S. Broadway Ave.

Pride Fair

Saturday

East Texas Fair Ground Complex - Tyler

The indoor air-conditioned event will feature many contests, including one for dogs.

Monday

East Texas

Juneteenth events are planned throughout East Texas, click here for a listing of events throughout East Texas.

Do Not Leave These 16 Items in Your Car in the East Texas Heat The heat in East Texas is no joke. We will regularly have days above 95 degrees which means that our cars can get up to 180 degrees or higher inside. That can turn into a dangerous situation if you leave certain things in your car.

The Top 10 States Texans Are Moving to Texas is a wonderful place to raise a family, that's why my wife and I are doing it. And while there are certainly more people moving Texas cities i.e. Austin, TX and Dallas, TX, than leaving, there are families leaving too.