The 9th Largest Landowner in Texas is a Famous American Filmmaker

He's an American filmmaker and actor, he portrayed David Hale in the FX television series "Sons of Anarchy," although he's best known as the architect of television's largest and fastest growing universe. But did you also know he owns a whole lot of land between Fort Worth, TX and Lubbock?

Get our free mobile app

The 6666 Ranch is located outside of Guthrie, TX, approximately 95 miles from Lubbock and 200 miles from Fort Worth. And as of 2022, the ranch is owned in part by Taylor Sheridan, making him the ninth largest landowner in Texas.

According to Wikipedia the four sixes "span 350,000 acres of land. The Dixon Creek section spans 108,000 acres of land in Carson and Hutchinson counties."

Last year, Fort Worth Report, reported that a "Lubbock-based land brokerage and appraisal firm Chas S. Middleton and Son listed the property for sale at $341 million." The same story also confirmed the sale was made to a group led by screenwriter / producer Taylor Sheridan:

Sheridan is a co-creator and producer on the popular Paramount Network television series “Yellowstone” and a spin-off series, “1883”. There is reportedly interest in another spinoff series based on the 6666 Ranch.

As far as Part 2 of Season 5 of the popular "Yellowstone" series goes, reports are it will premiere in November. But there are also reports that star Kevin Costner is holding out, waiting to approve how his character is killed off. Costner will be exiting the show after this season.

There you go, Taylor Sheridan is the 9th largest private landowner in Texas.

Who Are The Top 10 Largest Landowners in The State Of Texas? From the rolling hills around Austin, TX to the tumble weed filled towns out west, Texas is sprawling. Surprisingly, Texas land is nearly 95% privately owned , with some of the largest properties for cattle ranching in the country.

Top 10 Cities for Naked Gardening in 2023 Here are the best cities for people who enjoy gardening wearing nothing but a smile.