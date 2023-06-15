A $5,000 Reward Offered for a Texas Fugitive Wanted in Henderson County

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining Top 10 wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail. That includes a man who committed sexual assault in Henderson County, Texas.

Wanted Fugitives

These fugitives are wanted by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The charges range from parole violations, to murder, to failure to register as a sex offender and other offenses. These individuals hail from all corners of the state. Awards for the arrest of these individuals range from $2,000 to $7,500.

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

Henderson County Authorities Looking for a Top 10 Fugitive

Steven Clay Leifeste has been in trouble with the law since 2012 when he was convicted of Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Serious Bodily Injury/Death. He served two years of a four year sentence. In 2021, multiple warrants for Leifeste's arrest was issued by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for Evading Arrest and a Probation Violation for a separate 2021 arrest. Then, in March of 2022, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Leifeste's arrest for two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child.

Steven Clay Leifeste, Wanted by Henderson County Sheriff's Office - Texas Department of Public Safety Steven Clay Leifeste, Wanted by Henderson County Sheriff's Office - Texas Department of Public Safety loading...

How can you help law enforcement in the capture of these individuals on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender List?

Very simple, if you have any information, contact the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit any information through the Texas 10 Most Wanted WEBSITE, Texas 10 Most Wanted FACEBOOK PAGE or the Texas DPS mobile app (Android, iPhone). Your information will remain anonymous. If your information leads to the arrest of any of these fugitives, you could be eligible for the reward.

As of this writing (Thursday, June 15), these are the remaining Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders. See what they look like, how much their reward is and what they are wanted for below:

