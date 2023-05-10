It's a great getaway for folks across East Texas, being that it's just outside of Austin, TX, Fredericksburg is truly an ideal place to recharge for a few days, away from everything.

Announced just this week, The Village at Frieden and The Artisan, a New Luxury Four Star Destination Resort, in Fredericksburg, is on track to break ground this year.

"Fredericksburg has always been one of the most special destinations in the State of Texas. Its rich history, the growth of Central Texas, the explosion of the wine country, and attraction to the beauty of the Texas Hill Country have all combined to make it the perfect place to build a world-class destination." - Chris Wilde, Vice President of Fredericksburg Development, Inc.

Long known for being Texas' own wine country, the area "attracts over five million visitors per year who are drawn to the area by the bucolic scenery, quaint small towns and dozens of vineyards and wineries."

And it won't be just for vacationers, in fact the custom home community has sold roughly half its 83 phase one homesites.

"... showcase numerous other top-quality restaurant and entertainment venues, signature lifestyle retail shops, and intimate community parks that are connected by an extensive bike and walking trail system."

According to the release, The Artisan will have 108 luxury suites, a 12,000-square-foot wellness center, a 30,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor event area, a food and wine center, a farm-to-table restaurant, a rooftop lounge, a scratch-made bakery and butchery, a lagoon pool with a lazy river, and a swim-up bar.

