Quick show of hands, who has not had a proper vacation in years? Yeah, my hand is raised, too. The thing about a vacation is that it doesn't have to be a trip to a tropical paradise or visiting a big tourist city in another country. A vacation could simply be traveling just a few miles from your house and staying there for a few days. For instance, Palestine, Texas is a nice East Texas town to visit and you could stay at this highly rated Airbnb while you do it.

History of Palestine

Palestine, Texas (pronounced pal - es- teen for those who are not native to East Texas) is a one of many relatively small towns in East Texas that is great to visit even for natives. Its a very historic town that has been around since 1846. The town is also a hub for the Texas State Railroad. Several celebrities call Palestine their hometown too, including country artist Gene Watson, NFL players Adrian Peterson and Guy Brown and vaudeville entertainer Jack Pepper among others.

Airbnb with a Weird Name

Among all the AirBnb rentals you could choose from, Palestine is also home to Dead Cat Ranch. This ranch sits on 45 acres and has a nice pond for fishing, skeet shooting range, ATV trails and a lot more outdoor activities. What's also kinda neat is HOW you can stay on the ranch. There's the bunkhouse if you have a lot of people in your group or the two different Air Stream campers if its just you and the misses.

What You Can Do During Your Stay

What's great about Dead Cat Ranch (we have no idea how they got that name but if you stay, you should ask) is you can just relax as you soak in the East Texas countryside, you can saddle up a horse and go for leisurely ride or just float in the pool. If you want to get active, hop on an ATV and explore the ranch, hone your bow and arrow skills, do some skeet shooting or learn how to throw a hatchet.

Great Reviews

You will certainly get your money's worth with a stay at Dead Cat Ranch in Palestine. That's not me saying that, that's the people that have stayed there. Dead Cat Ranch has a 4.9 out of 5 stars rating and is a Superhost on Airbnb. Check out those stellar reviews and book a stay on their Airbnb page.

