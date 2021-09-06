A Portion Of Tyler’s South Broadway Ave. Closed Tuesday And Wednesday

Get our free mobile app

Anytime there's a road closure, it's an inconvenience for someone, but this road closure is necessary for public safety.

The City Of Tyler issued a notice about the closure of a portion of South Broadway Ave. in the Azalea District, near The Children's Park, leading to downtown Tyler for Tuesday and Wednesday. The closure is scheduled to take effect at 8:30 a.m. both days and lasts until 1:30 p.m. The purpose of the closure is to remove a dead tree that is within the city's right of way.

The 700 block of S. Broadway will be closed to northbound traffic between Rowland Place and East Charnwood Street. A detour route will be set up and traffic will be directed accordingly:

northbound drivers will detour from S. Broadway onto East Dobbs Street

Left onto South Donnybrook Avenue

Left onto East Charnwood Street

Right onto S. Broadway Avenue

City Of Tyler

The City of Tyler reminds drivers to obey all traffic signs, flaggers, detours and slow down around the detour route as more traffic will be moving through usually quieter neighborhoods. It's unfortunate, but thankfully this detour is limited and will last only a couple of days.

