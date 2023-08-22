Snakes are a fascinating creature. Some are beneficial to your gardens. Some are great to have around your barn to keep mice and other rodents at bay. Others can be docile enough to keep at home and even cuddle with. However, there are a select few snakes that will take a bite out of your ankle and deliver a poison that could kill you. Let's take a look at the four most dangerous snakes in the state of Texas.

Understanding Snakes

The first thing you need to understand about snakes is that they are not out to bite you. As a matter of fact, pretty much all snakes will run from you if they are discovered. For a snake to bite you, you would need to surprise them or purposely corner the snake. That is when they go into defense mode and strike at you. It is important to remember, too, that no matter how scary snakes may be to you, do not kill a snake, they serve a valuable purpose in nature. If you see a snake, just stop walking and let the snake retreat from you.

Protecting Yourself from a Snake Bite

Snakes love tall grass like you will find in a pasture or in the woods so it could be hard to see them. Your best bet to protect yourself from a snake bite is to wear clothing that covers your feet and legs. Items like heavy boots, snake proof pants and snake boots are your best protection.

The most useful snakebite first aid kit consists of car keys and some coins for a call to a hospital. - Dr. Sherman A. Minton, Indiana University School of Medicine

What to Do if Bitten by a Snake

Just as the quote above says, get to a hospital as quickly as possible. It's best to call ahead so the hospital doctors can be better prepared for treatment once the bite victim has arrived. Do not attempt to suck the poison out, this could actually cause the poison to spread in the victim and possibly infect the sucker as well. It's best to calm the bite victim, remove any rings or other constricting items, immobilize the victim, keep the bitten area above the heart and get the victim to the hospital as quickly as possible.

If you are bitten by one of these four snakes below, the quicker you get to the hospital, the better, as their bite could possibly result in death.

A Single Bite from 1 of These 4 Snakes Can Kill You in Texas Snakes can be a sweet and snuggly creature or they can be a dangerous predator. Learn about four snakes that slither through Texas that could kill you.

