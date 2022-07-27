A Tyler, Texas Hospital Named Top 10 in State by U.S. News

In the Rose City we pride ourselves on our healthcare facilities, but it's always nice to have this reaffirmed by a national publication. U.S. News has included one Tyler, TX hospital among the best in the Lone Star State.

According to KXAN, "the hospitals are ranked based off their performance in different specialties like cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, geriatrics and psychiatry. Different procedures and conditions are weighed as well, including back surgery, heart bypass surgery, diabetes and kidney failure."

A big congratulations to the doctors, and staff working at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital here in Tyler. The hospital came in at 9th on the list. Houston Methodist Hospital which topped the list in Texas also was a Top 20 hospital in the nation, ranking at No. 15 according to U.S. News.

HOSPITALRANKING
Houston Methodist Hospital1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center2
Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center3
Baylor University Medical Center4
Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center5
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple5
Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital7
St. David’s Medical Center8
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital9
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin9
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center9
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler9
Methodist Hospital13
Parkland Health & Hospital System14
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas14
Baptist Medical Center16
Methodist Dallas Medical Center16
Medical City Dallas16
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth16
Covenant Medical Center16
St. David’s South Austin Medical Center21
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth21
University Medical Center21
BSA Hospital, LLC24
South Texas Health System25
Corpus Christi Medical Center25

In a time where doctors, nurses and hospital staff has been over extended and overworked it's always nice to be able to acknowledge those right here in East Texas for doing a tremendous job.

