A Tyler, Texas Hospital Named Top 10 in State by U.S. News

In the Rose City we pride ourselves on our healthcare facilities, but it's always nice to have this reaffirmed by a national publication. U.S. News has included one Tyler, TX hospital among the best in the Lone Star State.

According to KXAN, "the hospitals are ranked based off their performance in different specialties like cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, geriatrics and psychiatry. Different procedures and conditions are weighed as well, including back surgery, heart bypass surgery, diabetes and kidney failure."

A big congratulations to the doctors, and staff working at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital here in Tyler. The hospital came in at 9th on the list. Houston Methodist Hospital which topped the list in Texas also was a Top 20 hospital in the nation, ranking at No. 15 according to U.S. News.

HOSPITAL RANKING Houston Methodist Hospital 1 University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center 2 Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center 3 Baylor University Medical Center 4 Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center 5 Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple 5 Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital 7 St. David’s Medical Center 8 Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital 9 Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin 9 Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center 9 CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler 9 Methodist Hospital 13 Parkland Health & Hospital System 14 Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas 14 Baptist Medical Center 16 Methodist Dallas Medical Center 16 Medical City Dallas 16 Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth 16 Covenant Medical Center 16 St. David’s South Austin Medical Center 21 Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 21 University Medical Center 21 BSA Hospital, LLC 24 South Texas Health System 25 Corpus Christi Medical Center 25

In a time where doctors, nurses and hospital staff has been over extended and overworked it's always nice to be able to acknowledge those right here in East Texas for doing a tremendous job.