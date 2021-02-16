Governor Greg Abbott Declares ERCOT Reform an Emergency Item

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday (February 16th) that he would declare reform at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as ERCOT, an emergency item during the legislative session.

According to a press release, Governor Abbott wants the legislature to investigate ERCOT and ensure that "Texans never again experience power outages on the scale they have seen over the past several days."

In his statement, the governor said that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been "anything but reliable":

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” said Governor Abbott. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable. Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions. I thank my partners in the House and Senate for acting quickly on this challenge, and I will work with them to enhance Texas’ electric grid and ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again.”

Governor Abbott is not the only one speaking out about ERCOT and the need for hearings.

Chairman Dustin Burrows who represents House District 83 echoed the speaker's call for hearings on the factors that led to the blackouts in Texas:

Chairman Burrows will appear on The Chad Hasty Show Tuesday evening at 6:05 p.m. to discuss the issue.

