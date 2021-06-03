Abbott Says Texas will Start Arresting Illegal Immigrants Crossing Texas Border

Governor Greg Abbott appeared on Wednesday night's Hannity show on FOX News and says Texas will start arresting migrants crossing the border illegally.

Gov. Abbott has had enough of the flood of illegal immigrants crossing the border in Southern Texas and with no help coming from the Biden administration, Abbott says it's time to start arresting those crossing illegally.

Newsweek reports that Abbott told Fox News' Sean Hannity, "We're about to change the way Texas addresses the challenges on the border and we're going to start by helping these 34 counties respond by increasing arrests. The law that I'm going to use will be legal ways in which Texas is going to start arresting everybody coming across the border, not just arresting them, but because this is not going to be aggravated trespass, they're going to be spending a half a year in jail, if not a year in jail, as well as other action that I will be announcing next week."

The Republican Governor is having quite a week as he recently picked up an endorsement from former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for his upcoming re-election campaign and also filing a disaster declaration for what Abbott calls a "border crisis" along the Southern Border in Texas.

Gov. Abbott places blame for the crisis on President Joe Biden's "open border policies" saying that the policy has "paved the way for dangerous gangs and cartels, human traffickers, and deadly drugs like fentanyl to pour into our communities."

Gov. Abbott has also told state officials that they must end contracts for migrant shelters that hold unaccompanied children by the end of August. According to The New York Times, 17,000 migrant youth were in the care of Health and Human Services as of Wednesday, June 2.

Sarah Lovenheim, Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tweeted that the department "does not intend to close any facilities as a result of the order."

Looks like the crisis at the border continues, and without a clear cut plan moving forward, it'll just get worse.

