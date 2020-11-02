Actor, Texas Native Eddie Hassell Fatally Shot in Grand Prairie

Police in Grand Prairie are investigating after actor Eddie Hassell was fatally shot Sunday morning.

The Grand Prairie Police Department reports that officers responded to the scene of the shooting around 1:50 AM Sunday. 30-year-old Hassell, who's been living in Waco, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and first responders administered first aid. Hassell was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Variety reports that the shooting occurred outside of Hassell's girlfriend's apartment, but that she did not see the assailant.

Investigators had not yet determined a motive Sunday, but said a car had been taken from the scene and later recovered. They're asking anyone with information that could help identify and arrest a suspect or suspects to contact Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers.

Hassell was born in Corsicana in 1990. He appeared in films such as '2012', 'The Kids Are Alright', and 'Jobs', and had a role in NBC sci-fi thriller 'Surface' from 2005-2006.

Sadly, Hassell was not the only TV personality to pass away in Texas over the weekend.

Singer Nikki McKibbin, who was born in Grand Prairie in 1978 and finished third in the inaugural season of American Idol, died in Arlington Sunday after suffering from a brain aneurysm on Wednesday. McKibbin's husband took to Facebook Saturday to say that his wife was an organ donor, and that she'd been kept on life support for this purpose before Sunday's decision to take her off of it. He encouraged supporters to participate in animal rescue and rehabilitation, which was a passion of McKibbin's.