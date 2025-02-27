(Dallas, Texas) - Many of you are planning your couple or family vacations for the summer. Those plans will most likely include a flight out of Dallas or Houston or Shreveport, Louisiana. Flights can get pretty pricey depending on where you're going.

The thing about airlines is that they don't do a lot of sales. They're not a retail company. But when airlines do put out some kind of sale, it's worth looking into because it could legitimately save you a ton of money. Frontier Airlines is doing that for this summer offering an "all-you-can-fly" pass that's good for this summer.

Frontier Airlines Offering All-You-Can-Fly Pass

Yeah, this is pretty cool (KHOU). I don't get to travel as much as I'd like to so it's probably not worth the money for me to pick this up. But if you are planning on making several trips this summer, you are in for some significant savings.

It's called the 2025 Go Wild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass and only costs $399. You will get to book as many flights as you want domestically and even the international flights that are offered by Frontier Airlines. Domestic flights can be booked up to a day ahead of time. The international flights require a 10 day notice.

Where to Buy Your All-You-Can-Fly Pass

You'll need to go to flyfrontier.com to get your pass. From there, you can start booking flights between May 1 and September 30, 2025. You will still need to pay any bag fees or other additional fees needed for each flight. But with the savings of this all-you-can-fly pass, it'll be a lot easier to add those fees to your trip.

