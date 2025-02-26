(Longview, Texas) - Spring is a wonderful season. The flowers start to bloom and add some long missed color to our fields. The temperature begins to warm up and make it bearable to be outside. It's a great way to reset in the year.

Spring also means that strong storms will move into the area. They'll bring lightning, strong winds, heavy rain and even tornadoes. You need to make sure that your home is prepared for these storms so you and your family can stay safe.

Protect Your Home From Upcoming Spring Storms in Texas

One of the first things to do is make sure you have some emergency supplies on hand (mysanantonio.com). There are all kinds of ways to do it but having a supply of flashlights and batteries is a great start. Having some canned food on hand that can be eaten without a heating source is another good thing to have.

We don't have many basements in Texas so installing a storm shelter in your yard could be a good option. This will provide a safe place to hide while a tornado passes over the area. Some homes don't have that small, windowless, interior room to hunker down in.

Have a Plan and Practice That Plan

Remember in school when we had to do the various fire and tornado drills. These are designed for us to learn what to do if that real situation happens. We should have one in our home, too, so we're not scrambling if that storm warning is issued.

Those strong storms also have the ability to simply knock out the power. The storm may not cause any damage to the house but it could leave us inconvenienced for a couple of hours until the lights do come back on. That's why you should have batteries and flashlights on hand.

Adding a Generator to a Home Has Become the Thing to Do

Adding a generator to your home will also help with those power outages. They are designed to kick on when the power goes out and can power the essential things in your home. You won't have to worry about food going bad in the fridge or not have access to a TV or radio to stay informed on the weather.

Our friends at Patriot Electric Heating and Cooling suggest having a whole home surge protector installed. Just like the surge protector you have your TV or computer plugged into, a whole home surge protector helps prevent other appliances, electronics or even your electrical sockets from getting fried. Contact them to get you set up with one.

Be Prepared So You Don't Have to Scramble

Prepare now for the storms ahead so when the time does come, you won't be worried about what to do. It will add some peace of mind to a stressful situation.

