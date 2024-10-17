America’s Cheapest Grocery Store Now Has 128 Texas Locations

Inflation and the economy have taken center stage ahead of this year's Presidential Election. Both are a big reason why one of America's biggest discount grocers is opening more stores and is able to grow its footprint here in The Lone Star State.

Last year Aldi was crowned the least expensive grocery store in the nation according to MarketForce Information's 2023 U.S. Grocery Benchmark study.

On top of that title, the company passed on over $100 million in savings this past summer to its customers. All summer long, the store dropped its “everyday low prices” even lower on more than 250 items. Are you paying attention here, grocery stores? This is how you win us over.

“Aldi is always looking for ways to help customers save money, but with more experts warning of persistent inflation, the time was right to deliver even greater discounts on our already low prices for the second year in a row,” said Dave Rinaldo, president at Aldi U.S.

If it's all to gain goodwill among Texans, and Americans alike, as they look to expand, I'm telling you right now that dog'll hunt. An Aldi representative said increasing customer demand is what's driving the company to add 800 stores nationally over the next five years.

In Texas, we've got 128 ALDI locations scattered across the state. Texas is home to the fourth most Aldi stores, only New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania have more.

If you'd like to find a store near you, just click here. That link will take you to a list of every Aldi store in Texas.

