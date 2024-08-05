Don’t Be Shocked to See More All Black American Flags in Texas

It’s widely known that people in Texas have lots of pride in their country and home state. It’s great to see so many people that love our country and are proud to fly our state flag and the American flag to show that pride. But I didn’t realize that there are other American flag being created and flown with a slightly different meaning.

Okay, well I have seen some other variations, I’ve seen the thin blue line flag that shows support for men and women in law enforcement. But I have never seen an all-black American flag being flown in the air, I have seen it on the back of some pickup trucks here in Texas but that’s about it. Well, I just found out that all-black American flag does have a special meaning and I have a feeling it’s going to resonate with a lot of Texans.

The Meaning of the All-Black American Flag

According to this article I found at The Word Counter, the all-black American flag means “No Quarter Given” it means the person flying that flag will never surrender or back down from any enemies, anyone causing harm will be killed rather than taken as a prisoner of war.

All American Flags Need to be Shown Respect

Whether you’re a fan of the all-black American flag or you like the traditional look of the red, white and blue, make sure that you show that flag respect. We’ve had lots of brave men and women lay down their life for that flag and the freedoms it represents. Just remember the freedoms we enjoy each day wouldn’t be available for us without those heroes.

