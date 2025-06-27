(Tyler, Texas) It’s very interesting how technology is changing so much here in Texas. It feels like almost every aspect of life has changed in recent years, some for the better, some not so much.

Over the past few years, it has been fun to see local Facebook groups grow in size as people in the community continue to engage with the page. It can be a wonderful way to get suggestions for restaurants or businesses, and it can be helpful to promote businesses too. One of the more popular local Facebook groups in East Texas, ‘All Things Tyler’ made a change recently and not very many locals seem happy about the change.

What Changed on ‘All Things Tyler’ Facebook Group?

It was a few months ago that admins for the ‘All Things Tyler’ Facebook group decided to start charging business owners if they wanted to advertise on the group page with over 94,000+ active members. It had been free for everyone to post until recently.

READ MORE: Suspicious Behavior at Walmart in Tyler

READ MORE: Uber Driver in Tyler Hit With Scam

Why the Change to Start Charging Money?

To be a member of the group is still free. But according to their Facebook comments, admins started charging a fee as they spend time managing posts, moderating content, helping members connect, and promoting partner businesses. And they want to be compensated for their time.

New Facebook Groups Popping Up

With lots of people not happy about the new charging system and seeing more promoted businesses instead of more organic suggestions being made, it has created a push for new local Tyler based Facebook groups.

What do you think, was it smart to move to a payment-based business promotion method or do you think the admins caused damage to the local online group? I’d love to know your thoughts, feel free to email me, billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com

15 of the Very Best Places to Get Cookies in Tyler, According to Residents East Texas does food VERY well. And thankfully for me and my fellow "cookie monsters," that includes quite a few GREAT options to get some of the best in Tyler. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley