Gator Stops in for a Whataburger, Gets Arrested

Whataburger is such a Texas favorite, even the alligators love 'em.

Police and animal control in Aransas Pass, Texas recently had to wrangle a little alligator spotted outside of Whataburger. I'm sure the little guy was just there to get a taste of the new Pico de Gallo Burger. I mean who can resist? From Whataburger.com:

"It starts with two perfectly cooked all-beef patties on a toasted five-inch bun, topped with three new ingredients: two slices of pepper jack cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo and a new Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce."

Sounds delicious, right? Wash it all down with a chilled Dr Pepper Shake and that should tied you over 'til morning.

Whataburger has always been a favorite stop for humans and wildlife alike, but not for this alligator, and not on this Friday night. Aransas Pass police, along with some help from the Texas Parks and Wildlife, stopped out to safely escort the gator away.

No word on if he ever got his Pico de Gallo burger and Dr Pepper shake or not. What we do know is that he was relocated. Hopefully his new home has a gater-friendly Whataburger.