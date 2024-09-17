The 10 Amazing Texas Facts That Everyone Forgets About

While Ray Wylie Hubbard's song "Screw You We're From Texas" may be steeped in irony, there's just something undeniably special about the Lone Star State. So, yeah, screw everyone else.

And while you might think that growing up in Texas and living here your entire makes you an expert, that's 100% incorrect. Living other places brings with it a certain understanding one can only appreciate having to have spent time outside that Texas state line.

I remember an out-of-state friend once came to visit and he asked me "Why is Texas on everything here?" To be honest I hadn't really thought about it before, but he was right.

An outline of the state is on our beer bottles, pick-up trucks, fast-food joints, we even get our own music. Literally something in every major category wants to associate their business with Texas as much as possible.

I told him "Cause Texas is cool, man," and I was right.

On top of being cool, there's so much history in our big, beautiful state. Did you know that there is actually a ranch in Texas that is larger than the entire state of Rhode Island? Granted Rhode Island is a tiny state, but that's still a MASSIVE ranch.

How about that the world's first rodeo. Did you know that it was held inside our border nearly 150 years ago? Most of us know that the world's most delicious soda flavor was invented here, but did you know a lot of folks misspell it? You might too. Just remember to forget the period, that's all.

Shoutout Texas is as Texas Do for sharing all of this rad information.

