You can now purchase a COVID-19 test on Amazon.

Amazon is the king of e-commerce, and at this point, there's nothing they don't offer on their site.

According to a story shared by our partners at KWTX, a coronavirus testing kit has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to be sold online. Although these kits aren't new, it's the first at-home saliva test that has received FDA emergency-use authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

The testing kit will include an empty tube for saliva to be sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.

One kit is currently available for $110, or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.

Surprisingly, Amazon states that results can be issued 24 to 72 hours after the lab receives the kit.

To purchase your at home COVID-19 testing kit visit Amazon.

Now, before you go and buy one, just be aware that an at-home test like this shouldn't be the sole basis of your healthcare decisions. If you suspect you have COVID-19, it's still best to be screened by your doctor.

According to the FDA, the presence of COVID-19 in your test sample doesn't rule out other factors that could be making you sick.

Positive results do not rule out bacterial infection or co-infection with other viruses," an FDA document available online reads. "The agent detected may not be the definite cause of disease."

The FDA had this to say about negative results from this test: "Negative results do not preclude SARS-CoV-2 infection and should not be used as the sole basis for patient management decisions. Negative results must be combined with clinical observations, patient history, and epidemiological information."

So, if you purchase one of these tests, it's still a good idea to speak with your doctor whatever the result may be.