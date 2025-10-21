(Tyler, Texas) - Quick show of hands (I know I can't see you but play along), how many of you reading this have an Amazon Prime membership? It's under my wife's name in our household but we all use it to order whatever. We also use it to access their streaming content.

When I was a single man, I used Amazon but not enough to subscribe to Amazon Prime. Usually if I needed to order something, I would do the 30 day trial then cancel it. Others would do the same thing but may not have known that's what they were doing and started getting charged for the service. That's the basis for a lawsuit brought against the company.

FTC Sued Amazon Over Amazon Prime Membership

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued Amazon over the practice of unknowingly signing people up for Amazon Prime then making it difficult to cancel the service (KVUE). This resulted in many people losing money for something they didn't want. A settlement was reached and now Amazon has to pay certain people up to $51.

If you're already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you don't need to do anything. Your $51 is expected to paid by December 24, 2025. As always, there is a catch, you would have had to try and cancel your membership between June 23, 2019 and June 23, 2025 or signed up through a "challenged enrollment flow" through Single Page Checkout or Prime Video. You would have also had to use four or fewer "Prime Benefits" to be eligible for the payout.

Amazon Sued by the Federal Government

If you are eligible for this payout, an email will be sent to you with instructions on how to submit your claim. A copy of the court documents about the settlement between Amazon and the FTC is available online. Keep an eye on your inbox to see if you're eligible for this settlement payout.

