(Leeds, Alabama) - Buc-ee's has been at the center of several lawsuits as of late. A town has sued them because they don't want a store there. Buc-ee's has filed several suits because they believe various businesses copied their logo. Buc-ee's lawyers have been busy to say the least.

A new lawsuit from a former employee claims he worked on some projects for Buc-ee's off-the-clock that turned into ideas not used. The lawsuit also claims a waiver he signed negated any rights to counsel or other rights. It's a complicated lawsuit so I'll try my best to spell it out for you.

$20 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Buc-ee's

John Pedersen is a former employee of Buc-ee's who lives in Leeds, Alabama (chron.com). He claims that in 2023 when he was hired at Buc-ee's, he signed an agreement that wouldn't allow for legal counsel, negotiation or review. He says he was then required to sign a revised agreement in 2025 or face termination.

Pedersen also claims he did some off-the-clock work for an HR tool called BPT or "Beavers Are People, Too". Details of what was in that HR tool are not listed but it did include designs, charts and even music created for the app. Pedersen also claims he helped design some machines for various new food products.

Asked to Destroy the Work

Pedersen then claims to have been asked by Buc-ee's to destroy any and all of his work for the HR tool and machines because none of it would be used by Buc-ee's. Because of the agreement Pedersen signed, Buc-ee's claimed all of that work belonged to Buc-ee's.

Despite the signed agreement and Pedersen claims of openly talking about his off-the-clock work, he believes his work was stolen from him. Pedersen is seeking $20 million in the suit filed against Buc-ee's. Pedersen filed this suit without a lawyer.

Ongoing Story

This is an ongoing story so we'll keep tabs on it and provide an update when one is given.

